Napa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Eleodoro Hernandez of Napa on Friday on charges of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Deputies responded to a call of reported gunshots around 9:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of North Kelly Road in Napa. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were able to hear and track the gunshots to Hernandez’s location where he was observed shooting a .22-caliber rifle over the top of a residence.
When deputies moved in to make contact with Hernandez, the man turned toward officers and began to shoot in their direction. Shots landed approximately within 15 feet of responding officers.
Deputies were able to approach Hernandez after he ran out of ammunition. He was determined to be intoxicated and arrested at the scene.