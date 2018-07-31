A 35-year-old San Jose man who allegedly pushed a woman off a stool and “charged” an employee at a Napa Valley bar was arrested early Tuesday morning after also lifting up a deputy trying to detain him, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Soheil Mohsen was asked to leave Pancha’s of Yountville just before 1 a.m. Tuesday after assaulting the woman, deputies said, and was escorted out of the bar by a male employee. Mohsen charged at the employee, who was able to wrestle Mohsen to the ground, deputies said. When deputies arrived at the scene, two men were still attempting to restrain Mohsen.
The deputy told Mohsen to stop or he would use a Taser on him. Mohsen allegedly grabbed the deputy’s left leg and began lifting him off his feet. When the deputy broke free, Mohsen took a fighting stance before the deputy discharged his Taser, the Sheriff's Office said.
Mohsen went to the ground, but ignored the deputy’s commands, yelling “You can Taser me a hundred times – you can’t take me down,” according to deputies, who said Mohsen complied after the Taser was used a second time.
Mohsen was arrested and booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony battery against a police officer and resisting an officer in addition to misdemeanor domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
The deputy sustained minor injuries. He was treated at a hospital and released.