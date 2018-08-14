Officers used a Taser on a 47-year-old Rodeo man allegedly resisting arrest after being stopped for driving under the influence in American Canyon on Monday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
An American Canyon Police officer responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area of West Carolyn Drive located James Wayne Garner at about 3:30 p.m. attempting to drive away. Garner stopped for the officer and, officials said, admitted to using meth earlier that day.
Following an investigation, Garner was determined to be under the influence of drugs while driving and, when officers tried to arrest him, he “violently resisted,” officials said. The officers used a Taser and other control techniques to subdue Garner, who was then arrested and booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest.
Officials said that Garner sustained facial injuries and had a complaint of pain, but was cleared by medical staff at the scene. No officers were injured.