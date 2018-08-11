Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sheriff: Pilot, passenger uninjured following reported plane crash in Napa County

Deputies responding to a report of a plane crash on Saturday morning found that the pilot and his passenger were unharmed. 

A pilot and his passenger were reportedly uninjured after the small plane they were flying unexpectedly landed near the runway at Green Island Road in Napa County on Saturday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the pilot and passenger are uninjured thanks to the “quick thinking” of the pilot who, after realizing there was a mechanical failure, attempted to land the plane on a levy. As the plane was coming to a stop, however, deputies said, the wind picked up and swept the small plane halfway into a nearby marsh.

There was significant damage to the plane, which is owned by the pilot.

