Sheriff’s office, CHP investigate death Saturday in south Napa

Authorities are investigating the death of a Napa resident who was found near a south Napa intersection on Saturday.

Adolfo Nava Diaz, 23, was found near Executive Way and North Kelly Road, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Nava Diaz was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he died at 11 p.m., Wofford said.

The sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the death as what Wofford called a “traffic incident,” but no other details were available Tuesday afternoon.

The Napa County Coroner's Office has not announced a cause for Nava Diaz’ death pending the result of the investigation, according to Wofford. It was not immediately clear at what time Saturday first responders went to the scene.