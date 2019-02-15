A Napa man was arrested with a loaded pistol and what officers suspect to be meth after law enforcement responded to an early morning collision, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A Sheriff's deputy responded at 1:15 a.m. Friday to a report of a possible vehicle collision near the intersection of Silverado Trail and Trancas Street, said Henry Wofford, office spokesperson. Deputies located a car in the area, then found John Haygood Dean, 56, about a half mile away in the 600 block of Trancas Avenue.
Officers searched him, pulled a pistol from his jacket pocket, and pulled a medication bottle and glass meth pipe from his pant pocket, Wofford said. Officers believed meth was inside the medication bottle, he said.
CHP officers responding to the call found that the pistol was loaded with three live .22 caliber cartridges and a live .22 caliber cartridge in the chamber, he said.
Dean was taken to the hospital because of the collision, then booked into Napa County jail at 3:20 a.m., according to Wofford and jail records. He was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to having a gun as a convicted felon, and having a gun and drugs. He was also arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanors, related to having meth and paraphernilia, and two counts related to being prohibited from owning a gun but having ammunition.
Jail records indicate this is Dean's 24th arrest in Napa County.