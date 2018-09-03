Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A man survived a near-drowning off the west shore of Lake Berryessa on Labor Day afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at 2:17 p.m. to Acorn Beach at the Oak Shores Day Use Area, in the 5600 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road, after reports of a man struggling in the water, according to Sgt. Joseph Jones. Two Sheriff’s Office rescue boats were dispatched to the scene, as were Cal Fire personnel and an American Medical Response ambulance, Jones said.

Onlookers at Acorn Beach went into the water and helped the man, whose identity was not available Monday, to shore before he could submerge, and he later declined medical treatment, according to Jones.

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.