A man survived a near-drowning off the west shore of Lake Berryessa on Labor Day afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called at 2:17 p.m. to Acorn Beach at the Oak Shores Day Use Area, in the 5600 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road, after reports of a man struggling in the water, according to Sgt. Joseph Jones. Two Sheriff’s Office rescue boats were dispatched to the scene, as were Cal Fire personnel and an American Medical Response ambulance, Jones said.
Onlookers at Acorn Beach went into the water and helped the man, whose identity was not available Monday, to shore before he could submerge, and he later declined medical treatment, according to Jones.