Sheriff' seeks help in finding 71-year-old Napa man

REGISTER STAFF
Napa County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Thursday morning with finding a missing at-risk 71-year-old man.
Edward "Ed" Donohoe was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. near Mallard Court in southeast Napa.
Donohoe, who has a history of dementia, is 5'9" and weighs 140 - 160 pounds. He left his home wearing a grey Carhart jacket, blue jeans, boots, and is possibly wearing an orange beanie.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
