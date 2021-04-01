Sheriff' seeks help in finding 71-year-old Napa man

Napa County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Thursday morning with finding a missing at-risk 71-year-old man.

Edward "Ed" Donohoe was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. near Mallard Court in southeast Napa.

Donohoe, who has a history of dementia, is 5'9" and weighs 140 - 160 pounds. He left his home wearing a grey Carhart jacket, blue jeans, boots, and is possibly wearing an orange beanie.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.