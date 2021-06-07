Sheriff's candidate Crawford no longer with Napa Sheriff's Office

Ortiz has yet to officially announce his candidacy for sheriff in the June 2022 election, saying on May 18 he wanted to keep the spotlight on Robertson. But Supervisor Ryan Gregory during the meeting said voters will apparently have two great choices, referring to Crawford and Ortiz.

Ortiz has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1996 and serves as American Canyon police chief. American Canyon contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.

Crawford was raised in Napa Valley, graduated from Justin-Siena High School, graduated from the California State University at Chico. He began his law enforcement career for the Shasta County Sheriff, according to his biography on the Napa County website.

In 1998, he became a deputy sheriff for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. He became a sergeant in 2007 and lieutenant in 2016, a captain in 2018 and then undersheriff.

As undersheriff, Crawford was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office, the website said.

Crawford a few days before that May 18 Board of Supervisors meeting announced his intention to run for sheriff in 2022. His announcement included endorsements from Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley and former Napa Mayor Jill Techel.