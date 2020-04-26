Sheriff's office identifies robbery suspect fatally shot by a deputy on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Napa Sheriff’s Office says the man shot Friday after a confrontation with deputies was a 24-year-old Napa man.

Brandan Reid Nylander reportedly stole ammunition from the Napa Walmart shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday and fled the scene, the department said Sunday in a written statement.

Deputies spotted Nylander’s vehicle a short time later on Highway 29 near Highway 221 and gave chase.

Nylander drove toward the Napa County Airport but stopped at a locked gate at the facility. The department says he stepped out of his vehicle with a firearm and was shot by a deputy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was not injured and is on administrative leave during the investigation.

The matter is under investigation by the county’s Major Crimes Task Force, which includes members of multiple county law enforcement agencies, including the District Attorney’s Office.

Editor's Note: this item had been updated to correct the spelling of the suspect's first name.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

