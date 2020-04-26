You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's office identifies robbery suspect fatally shot by a deputy on Friday
Sheriff's office identifies robbery suspect fatally shot by a deputy on Friday

Brandan Reid Nylander

Brandan Reid Nylander, 24, of Napa show on security camera footage, provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office, in the Napa Walmart on Friday. Investigators say he stole ammunition and fled and later was killed in a confrontation with deputies near the Napa County Airport.

 Napa Sheriff's Office

The Napa Sheriff’s Office says the man shot Friday after a confrontation with deputies was a 24-year-old Napa man.

Brandan Reid Nylander reportedly stole ammunition from the Napa Walmart shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday and fled the scene, the department said Sunday in a written statement.

Deputies spotted Nylander’s vehicle a short time later on Highway 29 near Highway 221 and gave chase.

Nylander drove toward the Napa County Airport but stopped at a locked gate at the facility. The department says he stepped out of his vehicle with a firearm and was shot by a deputy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was not injured and is on administrative leave during the investigation.

The matter is under investigation by the county’s Major Crimes Task Force, which includes members of multiple county law enforcement agencies, including the District Attorney’s Office.

Editor's Note: this item had been updated to correct the spelling of the suspect's first name.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

