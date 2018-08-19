The number stands above all others as Mount Everest stands above the rest of the Earth – 22 ascents to the 29,035-foot summit, the most of any human.
For the holder of that world record, though, the real accomplishment has not been in outdoing all others, but in guiding visiting climbers to Everest’s peak 22 times – and then getting them safely down the mountain again nearly every spring for a quarter century.
“If I were climbing as competition, then it’s very important, but I don’t think that way,” said Kami Rita Sherpa, the Himalayan guide who broke the record during a May expedition to the peak known in Nepal as Sagarmatha. “It’s my profession and I’ve done it 22 times; what’s truly important is to bring my clients to the top and then bring them back safety. The record is more important to the guests than to myself.”
The 48-year-old Kami Rita, a son of one of Nepal’s first Sherpas to work with international climbers in the 1950s, was in Napa on Saturday during a five-day visit to the Bay Area – his first time in the U.S. – to visit relatives including a recently married niece.
During a Saturday interview at the Yak & Yeti restaurant on Jefferson Street – owned by Pemba Sherpa, a native of his birth village of Thame – Kami Rita, whose sister is married to Pemba’s brother, recounted a career whose roots stretch back to the 12,300-foot elevation of his hometown. Thame has produced numerous climbers including his father and his brother Lhakpa Rita Sherpa, the first Nepali to scale the highest peaks of all the continents, an achievement known to climbers as the Seven Summits. (Tenzing Norgay, who accompanied Sir Edmund Hillary on the first successful conquest of Everest in 1953, also was a Thame native.)
Following in his family’s footsteps, Kami Rita spent more than five years as a trekking and mountain guide, refining his skills on mountains of 16,000 and 19,685 feet in altitude and gaining the skills not only to scale peaks but to protect others doing so.
“What I learned is most important as a guide was how to keep the clients safe, the safety measures – how to protect your clients from accidents,” he said with Pemba translating.
Kami Rita accompanied his first group of climbers to the top of Everest on May 13, 1994, although he later recalled the sense of accomplishment didn’t fully register until the climbing party had made it back down again.
“When we reached base camp was when I felt proud, more secure,” he said. “I felt like it opened opportunities for me to come back as an experienced climber.”
Since then, hehas been a part of one expedition nearly every year during the spring climbing season in the Himalayas, each trip bringing him nearer to the world record of 21 ascents previously held by two now-retired Sherpas: Apa, who uses only one name, and Phurba Tashi, now an expedition organizer at the Everest base camp.
Kami Rita’s road to the record book came as part of a 14-person expedition that took seven days to go from the base camp more than 17,000 feet above sea level. The group reached the summit at 8:30 a.m. on May 16, and sunny, nearly windless conditions allowed him to mark his achievement by staying a full hour instead of his usual 15 minutes.
He has also climbed many of the region’s other high peaks, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse. In the autumn, he guides clients to smaller peaks in Nepal.
Kami Rita plans to undertake three more Everest journeys before stepping away from the summit route with an even 25 trips to the top. While his plans remain in flux, he left open possibilities including leading climbers up to the Everest base camps, or becoming a climbing and safety instructor to future Sherpas in Nepal.
The next generation of mountain guides, however, is unlikely to include his own children.
“I don’t want him to go that route,” he said of his 19-year-old son Lakpa Tenzing, citing the ever-present dangers of scant oxygen and violently changeable weather at the Himalayan peaks. His daughter, Pasang Dolma, 16, is starting science studies with the goal of becoming a doctor, he added.
With his years of scaling Everest approaching their end, Kami Rita expressed his hope “to give back something to my country.”
“I feel like I’ve given something to help the reputation of the Sherpa community and to Nepal,” he said. “And I’ll be able to give something to my children so they won’t have to risk their lives, and I’ll be happy.”