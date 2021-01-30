'Shocking' threats against Gavin Newsom and family pour in to California businesses he founded

Threats of death and violence against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family in recent months have flooded wineries and other businesses he founded and have prompted management to hire armed guards to protect employees.

Newsom is no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of PlumpJack Group, the hospitality company he founded in the '90s, which operates a dozen shops, wineries, restaurants and one hotel.

The Democratic governor placed all of his businesses in a blind trust as he took office to reduce potential conflicts of interest. The trust legally bars him from being involved in the businesses' day-to-day operations or participating in buy-and-sell decisions.

Newsom says he should not have attended French Laundry dinner party Newsom has pleaded with California residents to avoid social gatherings that mix households.

But a representative for PlumpJack said that hasn't stopped people angry with the governor from targeting the businesses with "hundreds" of hateful messages, including death threats. Misinformation about whether the wineries were subject to the same shutdown orders the governor issued for other businesses likely contributed to the venom, he said.

"The tone and the verbiage of some of these death threats are shocking," said the representative, who asked for anonymity due to security concerns. "They are very black-and-white death threats to our employees, to Gavin, his children, his wife."