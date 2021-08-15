Short Napa Vine Trail gap near downtown being filled

“It’s a direct connection and it makes it an easier way to get around,” said Philip Sales, executive director of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.

There are Vine Trail signs to help people find their way between the Vine Trail entrances/exits at Third Street and Vallejo Street. But unfortunately, people don't always see them, he said.

For a preview of what’s to come, people can look along Soscol Avenue near the Borreo Building that houses Stone Brewing at Third street. The owners renovating the building in 2018 also created a widened travel path nearby.

Work to fill the Vine Trail gap is being done by the contractor for $728,488, said city Senior Civil Engineer Rosalba Ramirez. The new Vine Trail section should be completed closer to the start of next year.

At one point along Soscol Avenue, the Vine Trail will cross the railroad tracks for the Napa Valley Wine Train. The California Public Utilities Commission is requiring the installation of flashing light warning signals at the crossing, a city report said.

The Vine Trail is envisioned to someday run from the Vallejo ferry terminal to Calistoga, a distance of about 47 miles. About 15 miles are completed, most in the Napa/Younville area.