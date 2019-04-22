Napa Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening on the 2500 block of Laurel Street in which a half dozen pistol shots were fire into the air.
No one was directly shot at and no injuries were reported, police said.
Police were called at 5:20 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Laurel Street Apartments in which a shot was fired into the air.
A group of possibly five men then got into a waiting vehicle. As the car sped away westbound, a man in the back seat stuck his arm out the window and fired another five or six shots into the air, police said.
Police described the suspects as Hispanic males. The shooter appeared to be a tall and thin, 18 to 20 years old, wearing a black beanie and red shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Corporal Thomas Keener (tkeener@cityofnapa.org), 258-7880, ext.7879, or Send a Confidential Tip by Texting 707NPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411)