Shots fired in west Napa neighborhood

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two volleys of gunshots rang out in a west Napa neighborhood Tuesday night, residents in the vicinity of Ethel Porter Drive and Carol Drive reported.

When law enforcement responded, officers could not find any victims or bullet holes, but nine 40-caliber casings were gathered up from Ethel Porter, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple callers described the shots as coming from a handgun, Wofford said. There were no screams or sounds of a vehicle speeding away, he said.

The incident, which happened just before 11 p.m., occurred in a pocket of county land that is not part of the city of Napa.

The case remains under investigation.

Watch Now: California Proposition 25, replacing cash bail, explained in 1 minute