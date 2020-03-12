Should older adults stay home to avoid coronavirus? Here's what health experts say

Coronavirus can be especially dangerous for older adults, but health experts have special guidelines to stay safe.

The majority of people who get COVID-19 have minor symptoms, McClatchy News reports. But older adults and people with some health conditions, such as diabetes and heart or lung disease, are at a higher risk of severe symptoms if infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It’s extra important for people at a high risk to avoid getting sick in the case of a coronavirus outbreak, the CDC says.

If there is an outbreak in your area, it may be necessary to stay home for a “prolonged period of time,” the CDC says, so it’s important to stock up on supplies such as food, household items and medications.

Call your doctor about getting extra prescription medicines just in case, the CDC recommends. Using mail-order to get medicine is another option.

It’s also important to have over-the-counter medications on hand to treat a fever and other symptoms.