As the Eurythmics song “Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves” goes: “Behind every great man, there had to be a great woman.”

Napa County's great women, or pioneering women, are the center of the newest exhibit at the Goodman Library at the Napa County Historical Society.

Called “Shouting Down the Wind,” the display, which opened Friday, showcases two centuries of women “who have changed Napa’s cultural landscape,” according to a news release.

“We've looked at 200 years of pioneering women” in Napa County, said the historical society's executive director, Sheli O. Smith. “We’re looking at all the aspects of culture and the community that they've been involved in. And we found that there's no aspect of the community that these women didn't have a hand in.”

Working with a planning group, Smith and the team have focused on 80 different women for this show — from early landowners to anthropologists, historians, doctors and much more.

Not only will those 80 women be featured, but the historical society will also include a space in the exhibit where visitors can submit names of other pioneering women in the county and their achievements. That information will then be added to the online component of the exhibit, Smith explained.

The physical display “is really just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

Smith explained the title of the show: “We used ‘Shouting Down the Wind’ because pioneering women are fierce.

“They often go against tradition and cultural expectations. If they simply shout into the wind, their words and/or actions blow back without making a difference. ‘Shouting Down the Wind’ means that they either ignored tradition or overcame expectations and succeeded.”

When asked about focusing on pioneering women, Smith explained that most people have heard the history of Napa, “and it's usually about founding fathers and visionary men. And it leaves out a whole bunch of people.”

“Our point here is to really focus on the different stories that make Napa this rich tapestry, a much more nuanced history. It becomes so much fuller. I think it's extremely important to look at the women from the 1830s forward who really helped craft and enrich the community. There are some amazing stories in this exhibit.”

There are several key components of this new exhibit, Smith explained, including women in community and education, women in business and industry, women in health and sciences, women in arts and leisure, and women in public service and politics.

The exhibit starts with an 1876 map of Napa County and features four women who were the earliest landowners in the valley: Maria Soberanes Bale, Maria Higuerra Juarez, Juliana Salazar Pope and Kitty Spead Fowler.

Among them, those women held more than 35,000 acres of land in the Napa Valley — usually while their husbands were away from the county, she noted.

In addition to photos and newspaper clips from those pioneering women, four display cases feature tools used by them.

Those artifacts include a typewriter, telephone operator headset, clothing, textile arts, books, deeds from women who owned land in the valley, and a medicine kit used by early health care workers.

“You know, in 1918 there were only five women doctors registered in Napa Valley,” noted Smith.

During the silent film era, Napa Valley became a bit of a hub for Hollywood stars and the film industry. According to Smith, the screenwriter Frances Marion was the daughter of the man who developed the Aetna Springs resort.

“So she would come up here all the time, and she would bring her friends up – Mary Pickford, you know, all these silent-era actors and actresses – and she brought them up and basically introduced Napa to them.”

“These are kind of amazing little factoids that we'd like to share.”

Yet there were stumbling blocks along the way.

“This valley has been so well photographed,” said Smith. Yet, for women in particular, “it's a lot easier to find pictures of their husbands than it is to find pictures of them. And so that's something that we had to learn.”

For example, Anna Dixon Peck was known to be the first female school superintendent, but her photo could not be immediately found. “It's those kinds of things that you're still really just stunned about.”

When asked about how diverse the group of women is, Smith had this reply: “Not as diverse as we would like or as I would hope.”

“Some of it was (because) we couldn't find information,” on certain women, she said. That’s why Smith and her team hope that with the help of visitors, “we are able to really begin to collect so much more about the different women” from different time periods.

She’s especially interested in finding information about pioneering Black and indigenous women from Napa County.

“If we could collect more, we would have a much better sense” of that history, said Smith. “And that history just gets more nuanced. It gets richer; it gets more wonderful.”

“Shouting Down the Wind: Napa’s Pioneering Women” Napa County Historical Society napahistory.org 1219 First St., Napa 707-224-1739 Open: Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photos: Napa historical society celebrates pioneering women in new exhibit Pioneering women 5 Pioneering women 6 Pioneering women 3 Pioneering women 4 Pioneering women 2 Pioneering women 1