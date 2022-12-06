Showers leave Napa, Bay Area with helpful soaking and no flooding

Overnight showers that visited Bay Area residents on Monday night into Tuesday morning turned out to be a largely beneficial soak for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Most areas in the region received about a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall, said meteorologist Sean Miller. The spots with the most rainfall, which was about half an inch of rain, were the Santa Cruz Mountains and higher-elevation spots in the North Bay.

The Napa city corporation yard reported 0.24 inch in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Napa County OneRain website. Higher elevations in the Napa Valley received more rainfall, topped by a location in the hills west of St. Helena with 0.56 inch.

The weather service cited no reports of flooding on Monday and early Tuesday.

Miller said it was “the kind of rain we want to get.” The weather service predicts that additional showers will end on Tuesday.

In the first six days of December, most of the Bay Area has received an average of 1 to 2 inches of rain, with minimal flooding issues. The city of Napa received 1.73 inch for the week ending Tuesday, but some Upvalley and upland sites approached or exceeded twice that amount, including Angwin with 3.6 inches.

With reports from Bay City News Service and Register staff.