Showtime at the Expo? Directors of idled Napa fairground ponder hosting drive-in movies, music

One Napa attraction left dormant by the coronavirus may temporarily host another attraction that has gone quiet during the pandemic.
A concept discussed by the Napa Valley Expo board last week would convert a portion of the fairground on Third Street into a drive-in venue for movies and music. The plan stems from the screenings of two films during the spring in a parking lot near the Century Napa Valley cinema, which shut down along with numerous other businesses when California imposed a shelter-at-home order in March in response to COVID-19’s spread.
A drive-in movie series could inject life into an Expo property that has seen most of its activity, including the BottleRock music festival, halted for months. State and county physical distancing rules have put a stop to event rentals and cut off the flow of revenue, costing the fair authority $1.6 million in revenue from events it would have hosted from March to August.
“Hopefully it works out; it would be wonderful to use an underutilized space for the community,” said the board’s vice president, Jeri Hansen. “We want to create a sense of normalcy, but we need to do it in the safest way possible.”
Under the proposal, movies would be projected onto an inflatable backdrop or shown on a large-scale LED panel, which unlike a projection system can produce a clear picture before dusk and allow for earlier screening times, Joe Anderson, former Expo chief executive who is consulting the agency, told board members during their Tuesday meeting.
The group that would organize film showings hosted free screenings earlier this year: “The Sandlot” on May 22 and “Coco” June 19, both at the South Napa Century Center.
Will Marcencia, co-owner of the Napa radio stations KVON-AM and KVYN-FM who helped organize the South Napa screenings, predicted that several more movies could be hosted by the Expo before the rainy winter season if the fair authority approves the plan early enough. (Board members are scheduled to meet again Aug. 25.)
“We’re definitely interested in continuing there,” he said Thursday. “If we can secure sponsors to offset the hard costs, we would be up for more; we would want to do one every Friday. At the end of the day, what we feel is most important is to provide free entertainment to the community.”
Any film showcases or concerts at the Expo would admit fewer carloads than the fairground’s normal capacity in order to maintain social distancing and lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to Marcencia. At the South Napa Century Center, a parking lot with 305 spaces was limited to 150 vehicles for each movie, with slots parceled out through an online drawing.
Movie soundtracks would be delivered through KVYN’S 99.3 FM signal, which the station also supplied for “The Sandlot” and “Coco.” As at the earlier showings, a repair truck crew would be on hand to restart any spectators’ vehicles whose batteries run down from powering audio through a two-hour feature, Marcencia said.
The Expo has not yet received a formal proposal to show films at the fairground, and directors will need to decide whether the traffic and off-premises impacts are manageable and fairground staffing is available before approving such events, according to board president John Dunbar.
Even if spectators take in an event from their cars without mingling with other guests, any public gathering at the Expo would require sign-off from both the state and Napa County’s public health director Dr. Karen Relucio, Anderson said.
The drive-in concept potentially gives the Expo a chance to monitor its outdoor space – where an RV park is currently the only fairground facility open to the public – at a time when all of its exhibition halls are out of service.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
