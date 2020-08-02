Showtime at the Expo? Directors of idled Napa fairground ponder hosting drive-in movies, music

The group that would organize film showings hosted free screenings earlier this year: “The Sandlot” on May 22 and “Coco” June 19, both at the South Napa Century Center.

Will Marcencia, co-owner of the Napa radio stations KVON-AM and KVYN-FM who helped organize the South Napa screenings, predicted that several more movies could be hosted by the Expo before the rainy winter season if the fair authority approves the plan early enough. (Board members are scheduled to meet again Aug. 25.)

“We’re definitely interested in continuing there,” he said Thursday. “If we can secure sponsors to offset the hard costs, we would be up for more; we would want to do one every Friday. At the end of the day, what we feel is most important is to provide free entertainment to the community.”

Any film showcases or concerts at the Expo would admit fewer carloads than the fairground’s normal capacity in order to maintain social distancing and lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to Marcencia. At the South Napa Century Center, a parking lot with 305 spaces was limited to 150 vehicles for each movie, with slots parceled out through an online drawing.