Sierra Club expresses concern over use of poison bait stations to control rodents in Napa County

Napa County’s chapter of the Sierra Club is asking the county to investigate a new potential threat to local wildlife — poison bait stations outside of industrial parks.

Sierra Club volunteer Yvonne Baginski has spotted some unsettling ecological hazards like litter and retention pond spillovers during her strolls through Napa’s Greenwood Business Park on Airport Boulevard in the past few months, but most recently, she noticed an alarming amount of rodent control stations wrapping around the outer walls of the buildings.

“I started walking around and looking at these properties, and I saw rat stations everywhere,” said Baginski. “These are on the outside walls of the building, and it's not just one property … It is almost every office building in that corporate park.”

Responding to Baginski's observations, members of the local Sierra Club checked out the area and have requested an investigation through the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s office.

“If our observations are correct, the bait stations are a possible disaster to the wildlife ecology of Napa County,” said chair of the Sierra Club’s Napa chapter Nick Cheranich. “We can only imagine how many more of these stations are located throughout the county.”

“What makes this so shocking is the sheer numbers of poison bait stations that are placed where there are creeks and fields, an area known for supporting our threatened hawks and other wildlife,” Cheranich added. “It is a well-established fact that these rodenticides move up the food chain to kill more wildlife, [and] with nesting season coming up, these poison bait stations must be removed immediately.”

The Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s office has initiated its own investigation but has not completed its report.

“We are continuing to do our field research, and we are also making connections with different partners to get an understanding of what other counties might be seeing and what next steps may be for us,” said commissioner Tracy Cleveland. “So for us, it is just gathering data, and we will go from there and see what this turns into.”

“Rodents are very difficult to control, so it's not unusual to see traps and bait stations around all kinds of commercial buildings, including grocery stores, homes, commercial parks, but there are very specific laws and regulations that limit the kind of bait that can be available in those boxes depending on the setting,” said Cleveland.

The topic of rodenticides has been on the minds of California lawmakers since the passage of the Ecosystems Protection Act of 2020, which effectively prohibited the use of products classified as second generation anticoagulant rodenticides. Containing compounds such as brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum and difethialone, these second generation anticoagulants have been linked to harming non-target wildlife like mountain lions, bobcats, Pacific fishers and northern spotted owls.

However, compounds bromethalin and cholecalciferol – which are listed as ingredients in the traps that were found by the Sierra Club and in follow-up searches by the Napa Valley Register – do not have conclusive data to confirm or deny such associated negative ecological impacts.

These non-anticoagulants work slightly differently than their more dangerous alternatives, though, with those using bromethalin causing neurological dysfunction and respiratory arrest within two days and those with cholecalciferol weakening bones through hypercalcemia and killing the rodent within four days.

“It's not totally banned, but there are definitely much more restrictions in place and it is actually still being evaluated by the Department of Pesticide Regulation as far as what the ultimate outcome will be,” said Cleveland. “The initial review by DPR evaluating some of these products is because of concerns over non-target impacts on other wildlife, so there is a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes to make sure these things are being used responsibly.”

The concern is that since a poisoned rodent doesn't die immediately, it will move away from the bait box to die. In the process, a predator, such as a hawk, could snatch the dying, slow-moving prey as a food source — therein ingesting the poison themselves. In this case, the non-target species is also likely to die.

So while the commissioner’s office continues its investigation, Baginski will be out on her walks, writing down the addresses and snapping pictures of the bait boxes she sees.

“I don't think people realize how dependent wildlife are on those creekside corridors,” she said. “That area is a wetland. People don’t realize that because it is a designated industrial park, but you have to pay attention to what you are doing to the homes of these animals because they don't have any other place to go.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

