Sierra snowpack at 61% as new drought looms for California this summer

If the dry weather persists in March and April, fire danger will be heightened this summer and fall because moisture levels in grasses, shrubs and trees will be low. Add to that, temperatures are rising due to climate change. Last year was the hottest year recorded on Earth since 1880 when modern temperature records began, according to NASA and NOAA, the parent agency of the National Weather Service. The seven hottest years since 1880 have all occurred in the past seven years.

Each community in the state has different water supply conditions. Some areas have large amounts of water stored in underground aquifers, if the geology near them is favorable, while others do not. Other places have more reservoirs, or recycled water projects, or in the case of San Diego and Santa Barbara, new ocean desalination plants built in recent years.

One thing that is a near certainty for nearly every California community, starting in April or May: There will be a new push by city water departments and regional water districts to ask people to use less water on landscaping, take shorter showers and check homes for leaks. In some cases, those requests will be public relations campaigns. In others, they will come with financial penalties for water use over certain levels, as happened during the 2012-16 drought in many areas.