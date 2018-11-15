Napa City Fire Captain Ty Becerra's gut told him the Camp Fire would be bad when he arrived at a staging area on the Butte College campus, home to a well-respected firefighter academy that he trained at 22 years ago.
Becerra was one of about 20 Napa Valley firefighters who headed to the scene of Butte County's Camp Fire hours after it began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. They arrived later that day in off-road vehicles and a pickup truck, soon joined by any army of more than 5,500 firefighters from around the state and as far as Texas.
Becerra said he looked in the sky and saw a smoke plume as dark as "midnight" hovering close to the ground over Paradise instead of sticking straight up. The town was being devastated by what has become the deadliest fire in California history.
"People's lives were changing in that instant," Becerra said. "Just the amount of destruction that was taking place right when we were pulling in."
More than 8,700 homes and 260 businesses have been destroyed by the Camp Fire as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters have been working 24-hour shifts every other day, except for the first couple of days when they battled flames during heavy, erratic winds for about 48 hours straight and took naps when they could, Becerra said.
They sleep in a mobile trailer that holds 40 or 50 beds stacked three high, Becerra said. They're given four- to five-pound lunches filled with high-calorie snacks to last throughout the day.
Napa Fire Captain Mike Dombrowski, who's been fighting fires for nearly 30 years, has been in Paradise since Friday morning. Firefighters are there to do a job, but being confronted by so much destruction weighs on them after a while, he said.
"I've never seen devastation like this," he said. "I mean, you go for blocks and blocks and blocks and you will not see one house or business standing."
On Wednesday, Dombrowski was stationed at a supply distribution center for residents displaced by the fires. He got off of his shift at 7 a.m. and would return to fight the fire the next morning.
Until then, Dombrowski handed out gift cards on behalf of the Napa firefighters' union. It's in situations like this that he's heard from residents who were caught off-guard by the fast-moving fire and lucky to leave their neighborhoods alive.
The gift cards can bring tears to the eyes of people who lost everything, but it pains Dombrowski that he couldn't have helped more.
"We had our fire last year," he said. "I think it's kind of our responsibility to pay it forward and do whatever we can to help and support the people who are going through it this year."
Matt Gonsalves, a Napa firefighter and paramedic, struggles to articulate how he feels about serving on the Camp Fire site.
He's excited and full of pride to be able to help the community. One woman who lost her home hugged him for what felt like a full minute, he said.
He was somber when he first realized the scope of the Camp Fire. It was pitch black when they arrived at 4 p.m. on Thursday. It brought back memories of the fires that rattled Napa and other parts of the North Bay a year ago.
Cal Fire has repeatedly called California's devastating wildfires and year-round fire seasons "a new normal."
"I don't like that this is the new normal," said Gonsalves. "It seems like every fire I've been on in the past two years has set a record of some sort … it's just terrible."