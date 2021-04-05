Sightseers watch in horror as SUV plunges off ocean cliff, California rescuers say

Visitors at a California parking lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean looked on in horror Saturday as an SUV crashed through a barricade and over a 70-foot cliff, Bodega Bay firefighters said.
The gold Toyota SUV landed on its roof in the tidal pools at Bodega Head, a popular sightseeing destination, The Press Democrat reported.
Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Bodega Bay Fire Protection District officials wrote on Facebook.
Both of those killed were women, KPIX reported. Dozens of people at the overlook witnessed the fatal crash at 11:30 a.m.
California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash, according to the station.
"There's just so many things that we have unanswered about it," Officer David de Rutte told The Press Democrat.
