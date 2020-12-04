Signed, sealed and delivered: Napa postal worker to retire after 33 years

Yes, he’s on his feet all day but, “it’s part of the job,” said Charles. “It’s like anything, you get used to it.” Plus, he wears special cushioned postal service shoes. Color: black.

Actually, there’s a more personal reason why Charles wanted to be a window clerk, or associate as they are now known.

“When I was younger, my mom used to send registered letters to Mexico,” he said. “We used to go into the Franklin station and I’d translate for her.” So when Charles interviewed for the job and was asked why he wanted to become a window clerk, “I said ‘I want to help people.’ That was what’s got me into it.”

Help people he certainly has. In fact, Charles is so popular, some customers will let the person behind them go first if Charles is busy with another customer, just so they can be helped by Charles.

“I’m outgoing,” he said. “People come in (and) they feel comfortable” asking for him.

“It’s just like if you got to a restaurant you have a server that’s always treated you well,” and you might ask to be seated in their section. “It’s basically the same thing,” he said about his “fans.”

