Signorello winery's rebirth from Atlas Fire gets Napa County boost

Signorello Estate winery secured the Napa County approvals it sought to further rise from the ashes of the Atlas Fire.

“We really looked to come up with something that will stand the test of time,” owner Raymond Signorello said. “I have two young daughters and my goal here is to hand this over to them one day.”

Signorello wants to do more than rebuild his winery along Silverado Trail northeast of the city of Napa. He wants to make more wine and host more visitors.

He convinced the county Planning Commission last week. The commission granted unanimous approval to increase annual production from 20,000 gallons to 50,000 gallons and annual visitation from 6,637 guests to 20,221 guests, among other things.

“I don’t see red flags or issues,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said.

Signorello told commissioners how the family bought the Silverado Trail property in 1977. They grew grapes that they sold to other wineries initially and transitioned to winemaking in 1985.

Then came the Atlas Fire that sparked the night of Aug. 8, 2017 as winds reportedly topped 70 mph on Atlas Peak. Flames swept down to the Silverado Trail area near Soda Canyon.