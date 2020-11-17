Signs of life: Animals return to parks burned by Glass Fire

Caitlin Cornwall, senior project manager at the Sonoma Ecology Center, said animals were often clever when it came to wildfire defense. Some run far from the flames, while others take shelter in hollow stumps, build dens out of downed trees or burrow underground.

"An amazing thing after a wildfire is to see how many holes in the ground there are," Cornwall said, adding that rabbits, foxes, raccoons, small rodents, spiders and lizards are known to go underground to avoid flames. "I have this mental pictures of all these different creatures crowding into someone's den."

Although there are often deaths during a fire, one of the hardest times for wildlife is the period between the flames and the first rain, Cornwall said, when there is very little food on the ground.

But nature is resilient. According to Cornwall, perennial grasses start to regrow within two weeks of the fire, chaparral in four. Often, trees grow new sprouts quickly — not on higher branches but lower down, where animals can reach them.

"A lot of the regrowth is lush and fast and easy to get to if you're an herbivore," she said, noting that almost all of California's plant and animal communities have evolved with fire.