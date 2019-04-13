How did the Trail get its name?

Silverado Trail received its name from a 1921 naming contest overseen by the Farm Bureau. Other candidates for the one-time wagon trail’s name were Morning Side Drive, Valley East Road, East Side Drive and Foothill Belt.

In May 1921 meeting at the Soda Canyon schoolhouse, Silverado Trail was declared the victor. The name harks back to pioneer days when the county had silver mines and conjures up Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 book “The Silverado Squatters,” about the “Treasure Island” author’s days living on Mount St. Helena. A trail called Silverado went to the summit of the mountain.

“There were some very good names to choose from, but apparently the name ‘Silverado Trail’ won out because it sounds so catchy, is easy to remember and undoubtedly more than anything else because of its historic value,” The Weekly Calistogan reported in 1921.