Silverado Trail segment could be closed until Nov. 12, temporary traffic signal installed to ease congestion

Then as now, Highway 29 had to handle both the upvalley Silverado Trail traffic as well as its normal traffic load. Lederer said the result was about the same — increased Highway 29 congestion, especially during rush hour.

With history repeating itself, Stults is looking at the bright side. Napa County is amid a deep, two-year drought. Stults said he’s willing to pay the price of traffic inconvenience for the rain.

Napa State Hospital received 5.35 inches of rain for Oct. 24, the National Weather Service reported. That is the third-highest single-day total in records dating back to 1893, behind 5.85 inches on Nov. 21, 1977, and 5.69 inches on Jan. 4, 1982.

The two-day total at the hospital for the weekend was 7.31 inches. The record is 9.32 inches in 1962.

Still, Napa County learned over the weekend that you can't drown a drought in a day. The question now is whether the weekend was a fluke or a sign of things to come with this rainy season.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Garcia on Wednesday noted that La Nina conditions are forecast through March. La Nina is often associated with drier winters. He said odds are the area might receive 60% to 80% of normal rainfall by the end of the rainy season.