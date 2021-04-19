Single bidder seeks Napa County's Old Sonoma Road property

“We’re desperately in need of housing sites,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said last week.

The site is designated by the city for public-serving uses rather than housing, a leftover from its former life as a Health and Human Services campus. That designation should change with the city's ongoing General Plan update.

“If the county finds a qualified buyer for the Health and Human Services Agency property, I think there would be a great desire to move as quickly as possible on that development,” Sedgley said.

The property is a fixer-upper. It has five buildings and numerous portable buildings left over from the Health and Human Services campus that closed in 2016. Napa County is selling the site “as-is," leaving the buyer to knock down the buildings.

A big question is how many of the buildings will go. Three of those buildings were part of the old county infirmary and are on the National Register of Historic Places. Two were built in 1912 and another in 1897 and expanded in 1934.

Local history advocates have lobbied to keep the three buildings. Tearing them down would leave more land available for housing.

Sedgley called the historic buildings “the gorilla in the room.”