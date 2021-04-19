Single bidder seeks Napa County's Old Sonoma Road property

Napa County put its former Health and Human Services Agency campus on the market with the goal of seeing it redeveloped into a housing hub and one bidder responded.
The county would like to see a new owner build apartments and townhouses on the 8.6 acres at 2344 Old Sonoma Road in the city of Napa. It asked for a minimum of $7.5 million from prospective buyers.
On Monday afternoon, county officials held a public session at the county Administration Building to open the lone bid. Deputy Public Works Director Leigh Sharp read the name: Fairfield-base SN Management Corp., which bid $7.5 million.
SN Management Corp. is listed on a state website as being represented by Petrece Herder. Contacted by phone, Herder said Gregory Brun is working on the project. Brun is a partner with Napa Valley Wine Train.
Brun couldn't be reached for comment on Monday afternoon. No one from SN Management Corp. attended the bid opening session.
The county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the potential sale to SN Management Corp. on May 4.
While county supervisors have said they want housing on the site to ease the area's housing crunch, they won't be in control. The property is under the land use authority of the Napa City Council. But housing seems a likely outcome.
“We’re desperately in need of housing sites,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said last week.
The site is designated by the city for public-serving uses rather than housing, a leftover from its former life as a Health and Human Services campus. That designation should change with the city's ongoing General Plan update.
“If the county finds a qualified buyer for the Health and Human Services Agency property, I think there would be a great desire to move as quickly as possible on that development,” Sedgley said.
The property is a fixer-upper. It has five buildings and numerous portable buildings left over from the Health and Human Services campus that closed in 2016. Napa County is selling the site “as-is," leaving the buyer to knock down the buildings.
A big question is how many of the buildings will go. Three of those buildings were part of the old county infirmary and are on the National Register of Historic Places. Two were built in 1912 and another in 1897 and expanded in 1934.
Local history advocates have lobbied to keep the three buildings. Tearing them down would leave more land available for housing.
Sedgley called the historic buildings “the gorilla in the room.”
Prominent local architect William Corlett designed the two 1912, Mission-style cottages. The 1934 renovation of the older building echoed this style. The three buildings are spread around a prominent crescent driveway and lawn, according to National Register application papers.
Sedgley said the ideal solution would be to use the buildings for something that serves the neighborhood, such as a coffee shop. That will be determined by the new owner, he said.
Napa County Landmarks listed the three county infirmary buildings and crescent area on its 10 most threatened treasures list of 2020. The nonprofit group advocates for the preservation of historic buildings and sites.
Napa County put its former health campus on Old Sonoma Road out to bid before. It agreed to sell the land to Caritas Related LLC in 2019, but the deal fell through.
County officials have said that the Old Sonoma Road property is one of the best opportunities in the city for infill housing. Sedgley agreed.
“I think it’s one of the key pieces, with its size and location,” he said.
But it’s not the only prized, potential housing site in the city. For example, Sedgley mentioned vacant land the city owns on Lincoln Avenue across the street from Walmart.
The city of Napa bought this 5-acre Lincoln Avenue site in 2011 for $1.7 million with the intent of someday building 120 to 130 apartments there. Development cannot take place until the Napa River flood control project moves ahead in that area.
The long-stalled Lincoln Avenue flood control work has new life. The federal government recently agreed to make money available for the project.
