Single-day Napa County COVID-19 case total drops to four-month low
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Single-day Napa County COVID-19 case total drops to four-month low

There were only five new COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Wednesday, the lowest one-day total since Oct. 21.

With cases falling dramatically, the county's public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, reported Tuesday that the county may move from the purple tier to the red tier on March 9, loosening state regulations on businesses and community activities.

Since March, 68 county residents have died from COVID-19, and 8,919 have tested positive for the virus. Some 43,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to Napa County residents.

To express interest in being vaccinated, residents should sign up for MyTool at https://myturn.ca.gov.

Those who do not have a computer or need assistance in registering can call 707-253-4540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

