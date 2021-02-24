Single-day Napa County COVID-19 case total drops to four-month low

There were only five new COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Wednesday, the lowest one-day total since Oct. 21.

With cases falling dramatically, the county's public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, reported Tuesday that the county may move from the purple tier to the red tier on March 9, loosening state regulations on businesses and community activities.

Since March, 68 county residents have died from COVID-19, and 8,919 have tested positive for the virus. Some 43,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to Napa County residents.

To express interest in being vaccinated, residents should sign up for MyTool at https://myturn.ca.gov.

Those who do not have a computer or need assistance in registering can call 707-253-4540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.