Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units

Perrulli also anticipates that with the rise of contactless service during COVID-19, these single-serve units will continue to be sold in restaurants, bars, sporting events and concert venues in the years to come. Only time will tell, but Perrulli says govino is already in chats with interested wine partners, airlines and resorts to fill this gap in the wine and packaging industries.

Green thinks this partnership with Quartino promotes the “democratization of deliciousness,” since they are putting a 90-point wine in a single-serve unit, after all. But to Royal Prince Wines, this is anything but “selling out,” -- it’s a strategic business move.

“I think part of the challenge of our industry is that we are surrounded by great wines, and some of them are like trophies and it becomes almost more about the collectability and the squirreling away and laying it down for 10 years ... We really wanted to produce something that was not only going to be for people like ourselves, but that we could really drive our business in the on-premise world,” he said.

The sustainability aspect isn’t half bad either.