Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units

In the wine industry, many will agree that serving top-rated vino in a plastic cup feels like a crime. But cans may leave a metallic taste, glass breaks when you forget to be gentle, and nobody wants to feel like a college student again when sipping a high end bottle of wine.
For Joseph Perrulli, founder and co-owner of govino, the last (poorly-designed) straw was drawn back in 2007, pushing him into the packaging industry.
His newest invention, the shatterproof and recyclable Quartino unit, has recently grabbed the attention of luxury wine brands in Napa Valley, all with the same intention as when he first started designing glassware: to take wine on the go, without the hassle or let-down.
“I was in wine sales and marketing in New York back in the day, and I kept coming upon situations where there was no good, decent glassware available so people at tastings and at events would use plastic cups … like gargling cups,” he said. “That’s all they had, and it was abominable that these great wines were being serve in a terrible styrene or gargling cups.”
The first iteration of govino wine glasses were put out that year, and Perrulli got started on his next venture shortly after -- single-serve, portable wine. There were bumps in the road, and after the first design was patented in 2011, he quickly realized that no one would fill the vessels, rendering the design useless.
Still, he recognized the markets waiting to be tapped into with such an invention -- airlines, hotels, festivals, concerts and the like -- and wasn’t ready to give up quite yet.
“I went back to the drawing board, and a few months later I was in a Greek restaurant in Southern California and I ordered a white wine and it came in a Quartino,” he said. “The person that had the bottle told me about the wine, poured it into this beautiful mini carafe, then walked away. It was such an amazing experience; I had an a-ha moment.”
Despite the perceived sustainability, Perrulli didn’t want to use plant-based polymers for his new design since the material is not easily compostable and needs to be separated for proper disposal. He landed on a high grade, number one PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic, since it is the most readily recycled and is high enough in the supply chain that it can be repurposed over-and-over safely. Similarly, there is also a Polyclear® resin on the carafe portion of the design to ensure the wine integrity isn’t impacted, all while remaining shatterproof and dishwasher safe.
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that can then be poured into the glass.
“We believe in convenience, obviously, but we never sacrifice elegance and we have always demanded the best design we could create,” said Perrulli on picking the materials for the Quartino.
Ready to take the prototype to wine conglomerates in the valley, Perrulli connected with David Green of Royal Prince Wines in hopes of filling up with their product to take to potential partners. Once Green had his sights set on the design, though, he wanted in.
“We took a step back, and we thought, what a great way to do this with a small winery and a vintner like David and Maayan,” said Perrulli. “Their story is phenomenal and so we thought we wanted to start in a very small, boutique way like we did with govino.”
This collaboration hit the market in mid-August, featuring Royal Prince’s Russian River Valley Rose in singles and four-packs. Green said that in partnerships with hotels, resorts, venues and the like, Royal Prince will also be filling Quartino units with their Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot and Sonoma Coast Chardonnay varietals.
Other single-serve luxury wine options have been available in the past, with companies like the Ardagh Group launching 187 ml single-serve glass wine bottles, but Perrulli says the main distinction between glass and the Quartino is the shatterproof nature. IWSR market analysis shows that biggest gains in beverage alcohol consumption in the US last year were seen across the RTD (ready-to-drink) category, and while about 56 percent of this is occupied by the explosion of hard seltzers, it is representative of a shift in preferences among drinkers.
Perrulli also anticipates that with the rise of contactless service during COVID-19, these single-serve units will continue to be sold in restaurants, bars, sporting events and concert venues in the years to come. Only time will tell, but Perrulli says govino is already in chats with interested wine partners, airlines and resorts to fill this gap in the wine and packaging industries.
Green thinks this partnership with Quartino promotes the “democratization of deliciousness,” since they are putting a 90-point wine in a single-serve unit, after all. But to Royal Prince Wines, this is anything but “selling out,” -- it’s a strategic business move.
“I think part of the challenge of our industry is that we are surrounded by great wines, and some of them are like trophies and it becomes almost more about the collectability and the squirreling away and laying it down for 10 years ... We really wanted to produce something that was not only going to be for people like ourselves, but that we could really drive our business in the on-premise world,” he said.
The sustainability aspect isn’t half bad either.
“We are all worried about the impacts of climate change and in a small way, this feels like something that we can do, is reuse,” he said. ”And I think that as an industry we all need to be a little bit more mindful of that.”
Green and Perrulli both have their own mini collections of mini carafes now, and have found all sorts of uses for them. (Salad dressing, small flowers … you get the gist.)
“Our brand, we don’t take it so seriously and treat it preciously, because everybody wants to have a good glass and to be able to transport it and not worry about it breaking,” said Green. “I love that mashup of high-low contrast ... and one of the policies that Maayan and I made to each other when we started the business four years ago was to find some way to innovate every six months.”
