Sister avoids prison time in death of sibling in 2019 crash at Napa’s Silverado Resort

There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Finnuala Hanifan was sentenced Friday to 210 days in Napa County jail for the 2019 DUI crash that killed her sister, Michaella Hanifan.
However, that jail time is stayed pending Hanifan completing community service with an anti-DUI organization, Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott Young ruled. She will also be on probation for five years.
Finnuala, now 23, pleaded no contest in Napa Superior Court to one count of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the June 23, 2019 death of Michaella.
With her parents, Finnuala appeared in person at the Napa Superior Court for her sentencing. Finnuala, originally from North Carolina, now lives in New York City.
After attorneys spoke, Judge Young issued his ruling.
“This happened because Miss Hanifan got in a car while intoxicated and drove it with this result,” said Young. However, “I don’t know what the court or society has to gain beyond you losing your sister and the suffering from your own action.”
In addition to an estimated 1,680 hours of community service and the probation, Finnuala will pay $6,083.20 in restitution to utility companies for the damage to power poles from the crash and a $1,723 DUI fine.
“I’m hopeful Miss Hanifan will be successful and have a positive impact on the world given the tragedy that’s already occurred but it’s all up to you,” said the judge. “Good luck.”
“This case was a terrible tragedy that left an entire family devastated — one child deceased and her sibling criminally responsible and grieving the loss of her sister,” said Napa County Deputy District Attorney Sam Macumber.
Given that community service requirement, “It is the hope that working with a nonprofit agency that focuses on combating drunk driving will allow Ms. Hanifan to use her family’s experience to educate others about the dangers of drunk driving and perhaps even save lives,” said Macumber.
The Hanifan sisters were visiting the Bay Area in the summer of 2019 as part of a trip to celebrate Michaella’s high school graduation.
On that night Finnuala was driving a Porsche borrowed from then-Silverado resort manager Adrian Gonzalez. Her sister was in the passenger seat.
Support Local Journalism
After losing control of the vehicle on Atlas Peak Road, Finnuala crashed the car.
Michaella, 18, died at the scene. Finnuala suffered injuries including a broken pelvis and brain bleed.
In January 2020, Finn was charged by the Napa County District Attorney with felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and other related charges. More than three hours after the crash, her blood alcohol level was .057%.
Gonzalez was not criminally charged.
This isn’t the end of the case.
In September, Michaella’s parents, Gerald and Jennifer Hanifan, filed a wrongful death complaint against Silverado Resort and others involved with the property.
The defendants include former resort manager Adrian Gonzalez, Silverado Resort Investment Group, Wyndham Hotel Group, resort general manager John Evans and resort partner Johnny Miller, the retired professional golfer.
The Hanifans are asking for economic compensation for their daughter’s loss of life in the amount of $1.7 million to $2.4 million, plus punitive damages.
That case continues.
