Sister avoids prison time in death of sibling in 2019 crash at Napa’s Silverado Resort

In addition to an estimated 1,680 hours of community service and the probation, Finnuala will pay $6,083.20 in restitution to utility companies for the damage to power poles from the crash and a $1,723 DUI fine.

“I’m hopeful Miss Hanifan will be successful and have a positive impact on the world given the tragedy that’s already occurred but it’s all up to you,” said the judge. “Good luck.”

“This case was a terrible tragedy that left an entire family devastated — one child deceased and her sibling criminally responsible and grieving the loss of her sister,” said Napa County Deputy District Attorney Sam Macumber.

Given that community service requirement, “It is the hope that working with a nonprofit agency that focuses on combating drunk driving will allow Ms. Hanifan to use her family’s experience to educate others about the dangers of drunk driving and perhaps even save lives,” said Macumber.

The Hanifan sisters were visiting the Bay Area in the summer of 2019 as part of a trip to celebrate Michaella’s high school graduation.

On that night Finnuala was driving a Porsche borrowed from then-Silverado resort manager Adrian Gonzalez. Her sister was in the passenger seat.

