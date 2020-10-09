Six candidates pursue 2 Napa City Council seats in election with new local focus

Napa's move to a new rulebook for City Council elections – with a requirement that councilmembers be voted in by those sharing a district with them – has opened this November's field to a half-dozen contenders seeking to fill two council seats.
Four people are running for Napa's 2nd District west of Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road, including current Planning Commissioner Beth Painter. Also competing for the seat is the 2018 council candidate Jim Hinton, along with first-time council contenders David Campbell and Paul Stoddard.
In the 4th District covering central Napa, Bernie Narvaez, a member of the city committee guiding the crafting of a new general plan to govern future growth, will make his second run at the council opposed by another first-time candidate, Renee Cazares.
For the first time, Napa council candidates will be required to live in one of four voting districts, whose residents will be the only ones allowed to select their representative. The Napa mayor will continue to be chosen by citywide vote.
Napa City Council, 2nd District
Beth Painter
A land-use planner for more than three decades and a 25-year city resident, Painter is seeking to point voters toward the depth of her experience in Napa affairs – the more so as the city copes with the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in addition to long-running debates over housing, development and tourism.
"One of the strongest things I bring to the City Council is that I have a proven record of working collaboratively, not just with the city but with the county, state and residents,” said the 62-year-old Painter, who is president of Balanced Planning Inc. and has served on the city Planning Commission since 2015. “What I want people to understand is that it's really important as we move forward with all the changes we're seeing with the council to work collaboratively on tough issues, like the budget and the general plan.”
As a member of Napa's land-use authority, Painter has presided over various debates over hotel and housing development in a city marked by a rising tourist industry but also by scarce, costly housing. In an interview last week with the Napa Valley Register, she supported the push for would-be hoteliers to actually create new local housing, rather than simply paying into Napa's affordable housing fund.
“The biggest thing we need to work on in terms of hotel development is a more specific, reliable policy regarding the housing that needs to be built in connection with a hotel,” she said. “It's really tough to make those decisions unless you have more policy direction from the council.”
Painter described Napa's response to the coronavirus crisis not only as a public health campaign but an economic one, as leaders seek to build on previous steps – such as approving downtown parklets and outdoor dining on sidewalks and Main Street – to reverse shutdown-related business losses as the winter season nears.
Also near the top of Painter's priorities is a push for stronger wildland protection and fire-resistant home construction to guard against the wildfires that have become an increasing threat to the Napa Valley.
“We need to look at what are the right procedures we want to have available for residents to make sure we're as smart and proactive as we can to protect ourselves from the catastrophic damage of wildfires,” she said last week. “It's something that's top of mind for everybody, regardless of where we live.”
Painter has spoken in support of denser housing closer to the city center, rather than continued expansion of single-family homes – a point of debate that has intensified in recent months as residents have fought rezoning proposals to allow “very low density” home building in the Timberhill Park, Napa Oaks and Foster Road areas along the western city limits.
Painter also expressed support for annexing remaining “islands” of unincorporated land in west Napa, including an area around West Pueblo and Linda Vista avenues, into the city, but emphasized the need to inform residents of the costs of running city services and utilities into those areas.
Jim Hinton
In his second attempt to win a City Council seat, Napa native Jim Hinton is again setting himself apart by his forceful support for more widespread cannabis retailing in the city. The longtime cannabis-rights advocate, who previously ran for Congress and the Napa County Board of Supervisors, called a lighter touch on legal marijuana sales – including licenses for non-medical sales – even more essential with many businesses reeling from the COVID-19 crisis.
“People are still going to Vallejo and Santa Rosa to get their non-medical cannabis, and Napa is losing out on that money,” said the 46-year-old Hinton, who first ran for council two years ago. “We're losing retail, not just because of COVID but also because of online shopping. Downtown retail is how we get revenue to keep our city up and running, and we want to make sure that we are pro-small business in downtown Napa.”
Hinton also came out on the side of west Napa homeowners who have resisted proposals for the city's next general plan to allow more single-family homes near Timberhill, Foster Road and Napa Oaks, where the council rejected a housing development in 2002 and again in 2018.
"I will make defending open space a priority and will not vote to expand housing zoning on hillsides, or expand the (rural-urban limit), he said last week in support of “greenbelt” zoning allowing no more than one home every 20 acres in those areas.
A professional poker player before entering his first political race, for Congress in 2014, Hinton also promised to put his career experience to use in how Napa regulates a cardroom planned for Lincoln Avenue at the former Compadres restaurant.
David Campbell
Although David Campbell is making his first run for Napa city office at age 68, his commitments extend back into his previous career as a longtime wine executive in the Napa Valley.
“I'm very concerned about the voices of marginalized people in the community being heard,” he said during an interview last week. “There are a lot of voices in District 2 that are not being heard, and it's crucial that they are.”
A former chief executive for the Clos du Val winery and founder of Tillerman Tea, Campbell is a member of the Napa County Progressive Alliance as well as chair of Health Care for All Napa Valley, which advocates for a single-payer health care system, and a member of the North Bay Rapid Response Network in Napa.
In a time of economic stress and heightened awareness about racial intolerance and inequality, Campbell predicted his background in activism rather than political office would be an advantage in the eyes of many voters.
“My involvement, unlike some who are involved in government structures, has been very much at ground level dealing directly with the population,” he said. “My concern is with marginalized communities and I keep my ear attuned to what is going on in marginalized communities. They teach me what really happens.”
Campbell strongly advocated speeding Napa's annexation of the remaining “islands” of unincorporated land within city limits, particularly an area around West Pueblo and Linda Vista avenues, to give more lower-income and Latinx residents a say in their community.
Amid the pandemic and the resulting economic losses, Campbell still regarded wages and affordable housing as crucial to Napa's future, and advocated for a “living wage” of $18.75 per hour along with requiring more developers to include affordable housing in conjunction with commercial projects.
"When young families leave that affects the future of the city. In practical terms, when families with children move out, that impacts our school district, that reduces our (attendance-based) funding we get from the state. And it ends up negatively affecting the whole system," he said.
Paul Stoddard
Stoddard, 45, is making his first run for City Council and his second for elected office, having sought the Napa County treasurer's post in 2010.
A businessman with a background in operations and finance for companies including Chateau Montelena and Treasury Wine Estates, Stoddard, who was raised in west Napa, told the Register he seeks to give a greater voice to an area he described as under-represented in the city's affairs.
Stoddard advocated for the creation of a multicultural overnight committee meeting twice monthly to link residents with the council, Napa Police and Napa Fire, both to make local government more accountable and to better educate Napans on how public services are delivered.
“It needs to be multicultural because there are so many different peoples within the city and this (2nd) district,” he said. “And I say it's an 'oversight' because a lot of people don't understand who to talk to about the garbage collection, or why their streets are bad, or why Napa has a budget."
Stoddard called better communication by the city the most pressing goal – particularly in explaining the future development of areas like Foster Road.
Some of these issues are just bad communication style,” he said “There's ways to communicate to the people; if we're planning (land use) for the next 20 years we should be communicating with the people for whom we're changing their lives about how we do things."
One cause that may set Stoddard apart from others on the Napa ballot is his championing of wider home ownership as a greater priority over increased rental housing, which he described as the better long-term strategy to retain more residents.
Stoddard suggested reducing city fees for apartment-to-condo conversions as well as housing rehabilitation in established neighborhoods, to create a “culture of in-fill” that would reduce traffic and vehicle emissions.
During the COVID-19 emergency, Stoddard added, Napa should consider refinancing its pension debt, cutting property taxes for small businesses and exploring ways for more businesses to reopen.
Napa City Council, 4th District
Bernie Narvaez
A former Marine who now owns Narvaez Insurance Services in Napa, the 35-year-old Narvaez is making his second run for City Council after placing fourth of six candidates in 2018. In his return to campaigning, Narvaez promised a voice not only for the city's Latinx residents but for the wider group of underprivileged Napans who have struggled to get by in the city.
“We look at our land use and ask, 'Why are we in a housing crisis?' Because we haven't built housing for our work force as we should have in the past,” said Narvaez. “We have to look through the lens of someone from that community. That's why its important to have representation that resembles the makeup of the community, someone who's lived in a garage to live in Napa. We have families who have been homeless, some who have lived in a house with four other families, like I did. I understand how it puts families under emotional and economic pressure.”
In his 4th District, Narvaez expressed his support for careful oversight of commercial uses in the historic Old Town, including conversions of homes to bed-and-breakfast inns. In downtown, he argued for Napa to expand the outdoor uses it has already approved for restaurants struggling with COVID-driven restrictions.
Narvaez has lent his support to calls for greenbelts to block most home construction in the Timberhill and Napa Oaks areas, but he was less willing to close off discussion of developing the Foster Road corridor in the south, which already includes zoning for future home construction.
Renee Cazares
As a 24-year resident of Napa and a longtime restaurant owner in the city, Renee Cazares predicted her variety of life and work experiences will help her understand the needs of diverse communities as a City Council member, and even more so in a time of economic crisis.
“I am a resilient person, and can quickly adapt to different scenarios, the 54-year-old Cazares said in a Register interview. “I can understand a new situation and adapt quickly, find ways to resolve the issue – I've had to do that many times. I can see outside the box and see ways to solve a problem; there's ever just one way, there can be three or four ways.
After working in Japan as a tour group leader and as an interpreter for Sumitomo Bank, Cazares purchased a Napa sushi bar with her husband in 1997 and operated it under the name Sushi Mambo until the restaurant's closure following the 2014 earthquake.
Cazares, who now operates Sushi Mambo in Calistoga, called her restaurant career a solid grounding in people skills, and pledged to start a bimonthly task force of 4th District residents to bring their concerns up for council discussion more quickly.
One of Cazares' greatest concerns in her home district is to preserve the residential character of central Napa, heading off the further expansion of bed-and-breakfast inns in Old Town and exploring how to attract a grocery to replace the Jefferson Street Safeway, which shut down after the 2014 earthquake.
“We've become a wasteland for essential needs,” she said. “Even needs as far as affordable clothing; there's no doctor's office we can go to, or a dentist. We're also concerned about our residential areas becoming tourist-oriented with B&Bs displacing housing for residents, which is happening in District 4.”
In addition to supporting greenbelt protect for Napa's open lands at its boundaries, Cazares sounded a cautious tone on high-density housing, supporting no taller than three-story developments away from smaller-scale neighborhoods while calling for a city grant program to build accessory dwellings at existing homes.
As for Napa's future recovery from the hit to tourism, sales and tax revenue during the COVID-19 emergency, Cazares declared that only firm enforcement of health and safety measures – especially requirements to wear mask in public places – will allow city businesses to loosen restrictions later.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
