Six candidates pursue 2 Napa City Council seats in election with new local focus

Napa City Council, 4th District

Bernie Narvaez

A former Marine who now owns Narvaez Insurance Services in Napa, the 35-year-old Narvaez is making his second run for City Council after placing fourth of six candidates in 2018. In his return to campaigning, Narvaez promised a voice not only for the city's Latinx residents but for the wider group of underprivileged Napans who have struggled to get by in the city.

“We look at our land use and ask, 'Why are we in a housing crisis?' Because we haven't built housing for our work force as we should have in the past,” said Narvaez. “We have to look through the lens of someone from that community. That's why its important to have representation that resembles the makeup of the community, someone who's lived in a garage to live in Napa. We have families who have been homeless, some who have lived in a house with four other families, like I did. I understand how it puts families under emotional and economic pressure.”

In his 4th District, Narvaez expressed his support for careful oversight of commercial uses in the historic Old Town, including conversions of homes to bed-and-breakfast inns. In downtown, he argued for Napa to expand the outdoor uses it has already approved for restaurants struggling with COVID-driven restrictions.