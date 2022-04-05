Six COVID-19 deaths reported by Napa County in March, but viral spread continues to slow

Infections and hospitalizations from the coronavirus continued to slow in Napa County last month, but COVID-19 nonetheless claimed six more lives locally in March, according to county officials.

The deaths of five women and one men during March were associated with COVID-19, according to Becky Craig, assistant county executive officer.

Three of the six patients who died lived in the city of Napa, while the others were residents of American Canyon, Yountville and Angwin, Craig said in an email Friday. The youngest of the patients was in their 30s, and the oldest was 100 years old.

Napa County recorded seven virus-related deaths in February and 14 in January, when the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant drove a sharp spike in infections across the U.S. Cases in the county peaked at 8,304 that month and hospitalizations at 122, but dropped in March to 481 and 15 respectively, according to county data.

As of Tuesday, 137 people in Napa County have died after contracting COVID-19, including six non-residents, according to the county’s website on the virus.

Five people were hospitalized in county hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, down from 20 or more during past surges. Napa County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, compared to more than 400 a day at the peak of Omicron’s spread in early January.

Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency reported 42 new cases for the week ending April 1, down from 58 the previous week. Patients ages 40 to 59 accounted for the largest share of new cases at 34%.

In the Napa Valley Unified School District, COVID-19 positive tests also have dropped off sharply since the Omicron surge of the early winter. From a one-week high of 590 infections in mid-January, positive tests slid to as few as seven during the week of March 21, although that figure rose to 30 students and employees last week, according to the NVUSD website.

Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much-needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the Omicron surge in December and January.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in their intensive-care units for the first time since early 2020.

The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week nationwide dropped to 11,860, the lowest since 2020 and a steep decline from the peak of more than 145,000 set in mid-January. The previous low was 12,041 last June, before the Delta variant took hold. The optimistic trend is also clear in ICU patient numbers, which have dipped to fewer than 2,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

But while this is a good time for an exhausted health care system to take a breath, the public health community also needs to keep an eye on the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, according to Jason Salemi, epidemiologist at the University of South Florida. BA.2 is driving increases in hospitalizations in the United Kingdom, and is now estimated to make up more than half of U.S. infections.

“We're probably under-detecting true infections now more than at any other time during the pandemic,” Salemi said.

Napa County has confirmed at least one infection with the BA.2 strain, but does not have enough DNA sequences from local patients to estimate how many local cases are tied to the latest incarnation of COVID-19, said Craig, the county official. While BA.2 is believed to spread more readily than Omicron, early research does not indicate it carries a higher risk for hospitalization, she said.

For now at least, many hospitals are noting the low numbers.

In California on Thursday, UC Davis Health tweeted that its intensive care unit had no COVID-19 patients for two consecutive days for the first time in two years. “The first COVID-19 patient to arrive in our ICU did so in February 2020, and the unit treated at least one positive individual every day since, for at least 761 consecutive days,” the hospital system said.

Toby Marsh, the chief nursing and patient care services officer, said in a statement that they hope the numbers “are indicative of a sustained change.”

Napa County’s rate of full vaccination against COVID-19 stood at 77.5% as of Friday, with 330,340 doses given out.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

