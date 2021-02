Six Flags announces it will re-open all of its theme parks in 2021

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced it will reopen all 26 of its theme parks in North America this year.

The announcement, however, did not provide a date when Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo will be open daily. The park is currently open weekends between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., but company officials said they are still working with state officials to set firm reopening dates for parks in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City and Canada.