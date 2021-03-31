Six Flags near Napa reopens: rides, animals and employees ready for guests

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Director of Animal Care Dianne Cameron said she was thrilled to see the park fully reopen.

“Now that we have the rides coming back, we feel whole again,” said Cameron. “It’s like the first step to normalcy. There’s such a sense of relief.”

Cameron, who lives in Napa, has worked at Six Flags for about 13 years. “The best part of my job is building relationships with animals and being able to share them with our guests,” she said. “It’s the best job ever.”

So what was it like being closed to guests for so long?

“Challenging,” Cameron admitted. And not just for the humans. For the animals too. The animals like to socialize, she said. Just like humans, they also need enrichment so they don’t feel isolated.

Before the Marine World Experience opened, Cameron and staff were hosting Facebook live, TikTok and Zoom events, “to bridge that gap while we were closed.”

Could the animals tell the park was shut down?

“Absolutely,” said Cameron. Animals like routine and constancy, she said. When it’s missing, “they notice it.”