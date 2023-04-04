A three-vehicle collision late Tuesday morning sent six people to the hospital and shut down northbound Highway 29 in north Napa for more than two hours, police reported.

Napa police and fire personnel were called to the wreck at 11:28 a.m. at Highway 29 and Trower Avenue, according to Sgt. Keri Sedgley of Napa Police. Six occupants were taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Sedgley described as moderate injuries.

The northbound lanes of Highway 29 were closed after the crash before reopening at 1:40 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

