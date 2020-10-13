Six new COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County Tuesday

Napa County added six county residents to the tally of confirmed local COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with four more in hospitals.

Breaking down cases by residency, the county said that 1,087 of the county's 1,823 cases since March live in the city of Napa, 311 in American Canyon, 134 in Calistoga, 71 in St. Helena and 14 in Yountville. The remainder live in unincorporated parts of the county.

With the death reported Monday, there have been 14 in Napa County since March.

Because of a drop in cases over the past month and a half, Napa County has been allowed to expand some commercial activities and plan to allow some relaxation of school restrictions.

Napa County has COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week, with test results coming back within two to five days. It is important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.

Testing times are available in Napa this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Testing times are available in St. Helena on Monday, Oct. 19.

To sign up for a test, please visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/