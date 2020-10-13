 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six new COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County Tuesday

Six new COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County Tuesday

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County added six county residents to the tally of confirmed local COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with four more in hospitals.

Breaking down cases by residency, the county said that 1,087 of the county's 1,823 cases since March live in the city of Napa, 311 in American Canyon, 134 in Calistoga, 71 in St. Helena and 14 in Yountville. The remainder live in unincorporated parts of the county.

With the death reported Monday, there have been 14 in Napa County since March.

Because of a drop in cases over the past month and a half, Napa County has been allowed to expand some commercial activities and plan to allow some relaxation of school restrictions.

Napa County has COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week, with test results coming back within two to five days. It is important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.

Testing times are available in Napa this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Testing times are available in St. Helena on Monday, Oct. 19.

To sign up for a test, please visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Watch Now: Serenity Homes of Napa Valley marks 25 years

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

1:24
Deer Park decimated by Glass Fire

Deer Park decimated by Glass Fire

  • Updated

People who live in the Deer Park area of California’s Wine County said a fast-moving wildfire destroyed dozens of homes and a beloved elementa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News