Six residents flee attic fire in Napa care facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An attic fire drove six adults and their caregiver from a home at 2025 Clay St. Thursday night, Napa Fire reported.

The fire was reported at 11 p.m. by both a passing Napa Police officer and residents at the home, said Napa Fire Battalion Chief Charlie Rhodes.

The residents were evacuated safely and the fire, which was confined to the attic, was put out within 15 minutes, Rhodes said.

Because firefighters had to rip off sheetrock and remove attic insulation, the residence will need repairs before it can be occupied again, Rhodes said.

The residents were relocated to other care facilities in Napa, he said.

On resident was taken to Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo for a minor injury, Rhodes said.

Watch Now: Signs it's time for a social media break