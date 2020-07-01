Sixteen additional COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like much of California, Napa County is seeing a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases, with an additional 16 cases reported Wednesday.

The latest report brings the county's tally since March to 333 cases, including four deaths.

The county said local cases doubled in three weeks, from 141 cases on June 4 to 282 cases on June 25. There have already been 63 cases reported in the first three days of this week, which surpasses the previous weekly record of 46 cases set last week.

The number of cases has been rising in June as more facets of the economy open up and people begin to ease up on following shelter-at-home orders, county officials said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered tougher restrictions for much of the state, requiring 19 counties experiencing increased spread of coronavirus to halt visits to indoor restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, entertainment centers and movie theaters. Napa County was not included.

As of Wednesday, there were six Napa County residents hospitalized, an increase of one since Tuesday.

According to data from the New York Times, as of Tuesday Napa County ranked 30th among the 58 California counties for COVID cases per 100,000 residents.