Sixteen additional COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County

Like much of California, Napa County is seeing a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases, with an additional 16 cases reported Wednesday.
The latest report brings the county's tally since March to 333 cases, including four deaths.
The county said local cases doubled in three weeks, from 141 cases on June 4 to 282 cases on June 25. There have already been 63 cases reported in the first three days of this week, which surpasses the previous weekly record of 46 cases set last week.
The number of cases has been rising in June as more facets of the economy open up and people begin to ease up on following shelter-at-home orders, county officials said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered tougher restrictions for much of the state, requiring 19 counties experiencing increased spread of coronavirus to halt visits to indoor restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, entertainment centers and movie theaters. Napa County was not included.
As of Wednesday, there were six Napa County residents hospitalized, an increase of one since Tuesday.
According to data from the New York Times, as of Tuesday Napa County ranked 30th among the 58 California counties for COVID cases per 100,000 residents.
Napa had 231 cases per 100,000, which put it below Solano County with 289 cases per 100,000 and Sonoma County with 240 cases per 100,000.
Only one Bay Area County had a lower ratio than Napa. Santa Clara had 219 cases per 100,000.
Imperial County had the state's highest ratio, 6,242 cases per 100,000, while Los Angeles was third with 1,031 cases per 100,000.
Napa County reported the communities where 15 of the 16 new coronavirus patients live: 11 in Napa, which now has 198 cases; three in American Canyon, which has 58 cases, and one in St. Helena which has 11 cases.
Ten of the new cases were people ages 18 to 49, three were ages 50 to 64, two were under age 18 and one was over 64.
The county reported that 20,637 tests have been administered locally since the start of testing, with 20,133 tests coming back negative. Results are pending for 60 tests.
As of Wednesday, California reports 232,468 COVID-19 cases and 6,089 deaths.
Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
California has reported more than 201,000 cases, with more than 5,800 deaths. Nationally, there are nearly 2.4 million cases and 124,000 deaths.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.