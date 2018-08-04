Napa County planning commissioners are trying to decide if a remote Chiles Valley winery with room to grow should grow as much as it wants.
Maxville Lake Winery wants to increase annual wine production from 59,000 gallons to 240,000 gallons. It wants to increase annual visitation, both daily and marketing combined, from 11,220 guests to 26,050 guests.
Commissioners couldn’t decide on Wednesday and will try again on Sept. 5.
“I was unprepared by the size of the operation, the property and the potential,” said Commissioner Terry Scott, who favored the expansion. “It appears to me to be highly underutilized currently.”
The winery property was once home to the nonprofit Bar-49 Ranch summer camp started in the 1960s by the late Napa real estate investor Ed Keith. The county in 1998 approved a winery that is now owned by the Koko Nor Corp.
“We’re not talking about building a new winery here,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.
“We’re talking about use of an existing structure. We’re talking about some additional parking spaces.”
Things might be different if Maxville Lake was a proposal for a new winery. But a reputable applicant merely wants to utilize a facility that exists and make a business plan work, he said.
“There’s a piece of me that’s not going to go back and try to rework a planning decision that was made 20 year ago,” Whitmer said.
Commissioner Jeri Hansen had concerns about allowing the number of requested marketing events in a remote location.
“I understand that this is infrastructure that already exists,” Hansen said. “And I’ve heard several times it is being underutilized. But that was a 20-years-ago decision on the size of that winery and I didn’t make that decision.”
Commissioners Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher also had various concerns.
“I find as a commissioner it would be irresponsible for me to approve this large increase in marketing events in a remote area,” Cottrell said.
Consultant Jeffrey Redding made a plea on behalf of Koko Nor Corp. He noted county planning staff recommended approval.
“If your concern is traffic, let’s address the impacts,” he said, throwing out the possibility of shuttles.
Hansen said the commission has heard about the need for direct-to-consumer marketing, given the difficulty wineries have in finding distributors to get wines into stores. But Maxville Lake Winery has distribution.
“I feel like they get both,” she said. “And that’s a lot (of people) to send up six miles out, up to the east.”
Redding later addressed her comments by saying marketing is extremely important. People have to recognize and remember the wines when they go to the store.
Scott proposed approving the winery. That motion failed by a 2-3 vote, with Scott and Whitmer voting “yes” and Cottrell, Gallagher and Hansen voting “no.”
But the naysayers didn’t want this to be the final word.
“I don’t want to reject the project outright,” Gallagher said. “But I just feel like there was too much today to completely absorb and understand exactly what this project is going to look like.”
That led to the unanimous vote to delay the matter until Sept. 5 so the applicant can try to address the concerns.