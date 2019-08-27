ST. HELENA -- The new school year was only a day old when a St. Helena Star reporter nabbed quick interviews last week to learn what third and fifth graders were thinking.
Charlotte Rue, one of Erika Rodriguez’ third-graders, said she’s pretty excited because her teacher read her class a book with no pictures in it, although it did have words. “What I’m looking forward to is math, my favorite subject, because I’m really good at it,” especially the multiplication tables, she said.
Classmate Briza Servin Gutierrez said she’s both excited and kind of nervous “because yesterday, I got lost in the hallway, because there were a lot of people in it.” She’s looking forward to school and “getting smarter.” Her favorite subject is art because she’s good at it.
Another artist, Amy Ramirez, said she likes to color and likes playing with her friends.
“I love school a lot, because we get to learn and do a lot of fun things,” said Townes Fowler, who is looking forward to art, math, science and recess. He admits, though, his favorite subject is math, “because I love thinking in my head.”
Ezequiel Varela-Salgado is looking forward to this year “because I have the best teacher in the school,” who is nice and makes him feel protected. He added he’s looking forward to “getting smart and not getting stuck on games” in school this year. His favorite subject is reading. He likes “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
Kiernan Albright said he’s excited “about the next days of learning and having fun at this school.” His favorite part of school is recess. “I go to the library, play with my friends,” he said. “It’s really fun.”
Fifth-graders
Dani Velazquez, one of Jaclyn Imrie's fifth-graders, said he likes school a little bit, but then he joked that his favorite subjects are recess and dismissal. “I like to play with my friends at recess,” he said.
Juliette Parker said she likes her teacher; and math and reading are her favorite subjects. Why? “'Cause reading is fun. I don’t know why math is fun.” Apparently it just is.
Zoe Malocsay said the best thing about her new teacher is “she's very nice, very funny and also she’s very kind. Whenever we get into trouble, she’s not yelling at us, instead she talks to us.” Her favorite subjects are art and writing and she has liked writing for the past two years. “I just like to write books and stuff like that,” she said.
Kai Blasingame likes it when school starts because, “I like doing recess and math and I like reading a lot.” His favorite story is “Star Wars” and he said he wants to be Obi-Wan Kenobi, the legendary Jedi master.
For Cosette Taylor, the first day of school “was really good.” She added, “Last night I was really looking forward to the morning.” Taylor said she likes to read and write, adding, “I kind of grew up with a lot of reading and me and my sisters are big readers. We read all the time.”
When Rebeca Fernandez sat down for the short interview, she said she’s excited “because I love my teacher and all my classmates.” Her favorite subjects are math and history, she especially likes learning about the Gold Rush. In math, “if you make a mistake, you learn from it and then your brain grows.”
“I’m really excited about the teacher and the class and the whole year,” said Sierra Pearson. Being in the fifth grade, Pearson said she can be a part of the student council. “I’m looking forward to that and I’m going to try to get in.” The council does “a lot of fun stuff,” including organizing spirit days.
Reporter Jesse Duarte contributed to this article.