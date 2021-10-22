Skeletons take over Napa home for Halloween

Yet amidst all of that skeletal glory, the couple actually resisted adding more gore or mayhem.

“We didn’t want to do anything too scary because there’s small kids that walk by,” said Jennifer. “Skeletons are spooky enough.”

This year’s bountiful boneyard also has another bit of back story. It’s actually inspired by a 1963 film “Jason and the Argonauts.” In the film, Greek hero Jason battles an army of animated skeletons.

“I loved “Jason and the Argonauts” as a kid,” said Jennifer.

Plenty of neighbors stop and admire their skeleton crew, the couple said. Some will spend a fair amount of time looking at the display and notice one thing or another. But when someone actually recognizes it as a scene from the movie, “I’m thrilled,” she said.

The Rodriguez’s said they spent several weeks on the layout. Jennifer works from home, so “I’ve got some time on my hands after,” her day is over, she said. Frank Rodriguez, a carpenter, certainly is handy with such setups. Their son and other family members have also contributed.