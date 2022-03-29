Skyline Park, new jail come up in Napa County budget discussions

Napa County in recent weeks has worked on a new budget, including setting money aside for a purchase of Skyline Wilderness Park and potential cost overruns on jail construction.

The county Board of Supervisors at its March 1 and March 22 meetings discussed money. In coming weeks, it will continue laying the groundwork to create the 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

“This would be a great time to tune in and understand how the county works, where the all money goes,” Board Chairperson Ryan Gregory said. “It’s all there. It’s very transparent.”

It’s also complex. The county is a half-billion-dollar-a-year taxpayers-funded operation, with much of the money required to go to health services, social services and other programs.

Supervisors have most control over a general fund that's in the $230 million range. Money goes to everything from open space parks to jail operations to rural road repair.

County officials said tax income this fiscal year is estimated to be $11.8 million more than projected. Selling the Old Sonoma Road property in the city of Napa brought in an additional $7.5 million.

This money is going into a capital improvement fund to possibly help buy Skyline Wilderness Park, build a new jail and make county administration building changes.

The county wants to buy the 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park east of the city of Napa from the state. Presently, the county leases the oak-covered land with 25 miles of trails for $100 annually, with the lease to expire in 2030.

Local open space advocates fear the state might someday use the land for rock mining or housing unless the county steps in.

“We all would all love to buy Skyline Park, but it’s getting the state to come up with what they think is the right answer for that, the right price for that,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “We’re working on the appraisal as we speak.”

A recent Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District memo gave an update on the Skyline Wilderness Park situation.

“The issue has apparently now made its way up to the very highest levels in Sacramento, so while there is no hard news, that indicates that movement on the appraisal and ultimate sale is occurring,” it said.

Napa County plans to build a jail along Highway 221 to replace the downtown Napa jail. The estimated cost is $128 million. The county has set aside that amount and supervisors in the past have cautioned staff to avoid overruns.

But the estimate is a few years old and may or may not be accurate today amid rising costs. County officials said the answer will become clear when bids are received from potential contractors.

“On the jail, I just want to be real clear with the public — in this environment, once we go out to bid, it’s very likely to exceed what we’ve budgeted,” Gregory said. “I think we need to be ready for that.”

County officials are targeting jail construction to begin later this year. They expect the project will go out-to-bid in May.

Money could also go to the county administration building, which is located in downtown Napa at 1195 Third St. It all depends on how the Board decides to spend the capital investment fund at a later date.

This is a catch-all item that includes maintenance and repairs at the building, Assistant County Executive Officer Rebecca Craig said. It could also include restarting the conversation on a future location for county offices.

One relocation scenario mentioned in 2015 involved moving county administrative departments to the 25-acre South Campus in Napa Valley Commons. South Campus is the former Dey Labs pharmaceutical plant that the county bought in 2013 and houses Health and Human Services.

Then the criminal justice offices housed in the former, 1970s-era Carithers department store on First Street in downtown Napa could move to the administration building. That would leave the Carithers site free to be redeveloped.

On March 1, the Board of Supervisors heard a county report that tried to peer five years into the future with revenues and spending. The general fund is “structurally sound,” the report concluded.

But there are red flags. Among those listed:

Because of arcane state budget maneuvers, the county could see a two-year lag in receiving vehicle license swap revenues. That could cost the county $24 million in 2023-24 and $25 million in 2024-25, forcing the use of reserves.

The county could spend $9 million annually on wildfire protection, a move county officials say might eat away at core county services. Supervisors recently placed the Measure L quarter-cent sales tax for wildfire protection on the June ballot.

Extra operating costs for the new jail could be $1 million in 2023-24 and $4.89 million annually when the replacement jail is fully operational.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.