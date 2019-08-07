A fatigued motorist crashed his pickup truck at 4 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 29, north of Zinfandel Lane, blocking the roadway for an hour and a half, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Justin Lindey, 25, from Clear Lake, was driving his 2000 Chevy S-10 northbound when he veered off the road and struck a road sign on the west side, then ran into a fence.
He was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.
Alcohol/drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision, the CHP said.