A fatigued motorist crashed his pickup truck at 4 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 29, north of Zinfandel Lane, blocking the roadway for an hour and a half, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Justin Lindey, 25, from Clear Lake, was driving his 2000 Chevy S-10 northbound when he veered off the road and struck a road sign on the west side, then ran into a fence.

He was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.

Alcohol/drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision, the CHP said. 

