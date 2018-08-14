Harvest 2018 in Napa Valley is underway, as Judd's Hill Winery northeast of Napa picked its first grapes on Aug. 10.
"It wasn't a lot," said Judd Finkelstein of Judd's Hill. "A half-ton of a white German field blend for a custom crush but it was ready."
Heidi Soldinger of Napa Valley Grapegrowers said reports are beginning to come in from growers who are sampling grapes and beginning to set picking dates.
The launch is later than 2017, which was an early harvest after a summer of heat spikes, Soldinger said. In contrast, this year has been a more even, less challenging growing season.
"It seems like a more traditional normal start," said Kelly Macleod, director of vineyards for Hudson Vineyards in Carneros. "We just did our first sampling on Monday for earliest blocks of Chardonnnay. We are two to three weeks out, I'd say, about 10 days later than last year."
Usually sparkling wine producers, looking for high acidity, launch the harvest. Mumm Napa, sparkling wine producers in Rutherford, said they will pick pinot noir grapes from their Muir-Hanna vineyards "at first light" on Wednesday, and Domaine Carneros winery plans to begin their harvest on Friday, according to Soldinger.
Schramsberg, another major sparkling wine producer in the valley, said they are sampling grapes in their Richberg vineyard in Carneros. "It's been our first pick for many years now," said Schramsberg spokesman Matthew Levy, who added that based on samples they are taking now, they are anticipating a harvest kickoff on Aug. 21.
Finkelstein said Judd's Hill would probably begin harvesting their own Sauvignon Blanc grapes next week. "So far it's been a lovely season," Finkelstein said. "From what I'm hearing, it's had a little bit over everything, some heat, some cooling, which has evened out into a nice year."
This year has been a "fantastic growing year," Hudson Vineyards's Macleod said. "Even temperatures, an even comfortable, growing season. After last harvest, everyone is hoping that this continues and we have a pleasant, smooth, even ripening."
"We'll start seriously sampling next week," Macleod added. "We sell to 26 wineries and people pick on all sides of the ripeness spectrum."
"It's that exciting time of year," said Sam Kaplan, winemaker at Arkenstone on Howell Mountain. "The energy is high here at Arkenstone. The interns are here and we're getting everything ready. We are tracking about 10 days behind last year, but we're looking forward to a fantastic harvest."
"I think it's going to be a long harvest," Soldinger said, predicting that an extended season will see picking through October.
The boon for growers this year, she added, "is that the growing season has been so balanced. We had real consistency in June, which is a prime time. And the important thing for us was that the grapes made a strong recovery after the October fires. The grapes went into dormancy right after the fires, and everyone was watching, but they made a full recovery. The growers of the valley are really excited."