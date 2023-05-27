Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The roads to Napa jam up with snakelike masses of cars. Downtown hotels become stuffed with guests, even at prices hundreds of dollars above the normal weekend rates. And every year on the last weekend of May, some 120,000 people shoehorn themselves into the city of Napa for the three days of music, wine and food known as BottleRock.

But a handful of festivalgoers have a far more relaxed path to the festival. They take their own lodgings with them — up the river to the Napa Valley Yacht Club.

They arrive aboard the Johnny Carson and the Soul Mate and other yachts and boats, tying up their vessels at the yacht club at the south end of Riverside Drive. By day they join the throngs packing the Napa Valley Expo for the concerts played by more than 70 acts; by night they walk — or take a scooter or a pedicab — back to their vessels that were homes away from home for fans like Dave and Margarite Macon.

An hour before BottleRock Napa Valley's opening noontime shows Saturday, the couple were in their carpeted, leather-lined cabin aboard the 35-foot-long Soul Mate, dressed as casually as if they hadn’t left home — he in shorts and a blue T-shirt, she in pajamas. A wooden board covered the two-burner range where they had made breakfast; a small corner television played the Monaco Grand Prix.

But the conversation was focused on the previous night’s events at the Expo, a 25-minute walk north.

“The Smashing Pumpkins — that was a great show, holy cow,” said Dave Macon, who along with four other yacht owners had made the trip to Napa on Friday. “When I heard they were coming here I was going, ‘We are not missing their show.’”

Last May, the Macons had taken their vessel up from its Emeryville dock to Napa for their first BottleRock visit. They returned this year to take in the full three-day festival — without the typical inconveniences of holiday weekend travel.

“You have all your own stuff here,” said Margarite Macon, pointing toward the bow of the Soul Mate and the calm river waters beyond. “It’s your own bedding, your own sheets, you don’t have someone knocking on your door for housekeeping — you have all the amenities at night. We sleep so deep on a boat, and you’re not hearing (people) through a wall.”

“This is an adventure on top of an adventure,” added Dave Macon.

Boaters have stayed at the Napa yacht club for BottleRock weekend since the festival’s debut in 2013, according to Robert Fowles, the club’s port captain and a member for more than two decades. In time, the arrival of boaters — as many as 14 at a time — has become a custom on BottleRock weekend, and the bonds within small group of festivalgoers arriving by boat have tightened, he said.

“It’s a party all weekend,” Fowles said Thursday. “In the morning they all have coffee and someone will make a pastry run to Bouchon. A lot of boats come every year, so we’ll see (some of) the same yachts for BottleRock and they’ll all know each other. It’s a very collegial atmosphere — almost like a college dormitory.”

This weekend’s gathering is a smaller one than in years past, with illness and mechanical troubles reducing the number of vessels at the yacht club to five. But those who have made the trip appeared as enthusiastic as ever as they prepared to head back up to BottleRock for a second day.

“We make breakfast and lunch here, then we have dinner at the concert. We have friends who come down here,” said John Lambeth, whose Clarksburg-based vessel Johnny Carson is named not for the late “Tonight Show” host, but after his and his wife’s first names.

“It’s glorified camping. With a bathroom,” Carson Lambeth added with a laugh.

Farther down the dock, four other people were getting themselves into the BottleRock mood aboard Eagle, where the stereo system was playing the 1979 disco hit “Good Times.” “Chic’s playing at 3:15, so we’re getting ready,” said Charlie Boyle, one of the four co-owners aboard the boat based in Mill Valley.

Despite the expenses of keeping a boat fueled, maintained and water-worthy, a weekend celebration like BottleRock is one occasion when a yacht can feel like a bargain, in both money and relaxation.

Without such a vessel, “you spend $800 at a Motel 6 for the weekend,” Boyle said as another boater unfolded a scooter on the dock for the mile-and-a-quarter trip up to BottleRock a few minutes later. “No one would ever say that owning a boat is a good deal, but for this weekend, it is.” (The two couples aboard Eagle are alternating between the boat and a Napa bed-and-breakfast inn during the festival weekend.)

“When we tell people we’re going to BottleRock, they say ‘Boy, the traffic’s gonna be awful.’ And we say we’re taking our boat, and you get a reaction. They tell us, ‘Lucky you.’”

