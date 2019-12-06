SANTA ROSA — As 2019 draws to a close, wine industry members and experts are reflecting on what they say is an uncertain market, potentially poised to undergo substantial change.
Discussing the state of the North Coast’s wine industry at the Wine Industry Expo in Santa Rosa on Thursday, panelists said that the year had been punctuated by a slowing economy and a relatively saturated, sluggish market.
Though they warned of challenges ahead, the three experts and panelists– Ciatti Brokerage Company Partner Glenn Proctor, Sonoma State University Economics Professor Dr. Robert Eyler, and 3x3 Insights CEO Mark Provance – said there would also be opportunity for the industry.
Proctor, who brokers bulk wine and grapes on the North Coast, described a market that had changed vastly in a handful of years. In 2016, he said, wine was a seller’s market: a dearth of inventory allowed product to command higher prices.
“They were playing hard to get, which makes sense when you think about where the market (was),” Proctor said Thursday. “But that’s where we were, not where we are.”
There are several intra-industry factors contributing to the change. Beginning in 2017, Proctor said, there was an observable slowdown in demand on the wine and consumer end. Compounded with 2018’s historically large harvest, that initial market pullback birthed this year’s semi-saturated state.
Rex Stults of the Napa Valley Vintners said the surplus had created a “glut of wine” for wineries. One of the biggest challenges for vintners into this year was dealing with how to best manage that wine, he said.
“The buying activity was very quiet. It wasn’t about price – it was about need. And nobody had a need for supply. They were pulling away,” Proctor said. He said he’d visited wineries this year, hoping they’d be vestibules for excess grapes or bulk wine from clients, only to find that the wineries, normally buyers, had become sellers. Instead of biting at the product Proctor had available, he said, they peddled their own wine and grapes for sale.
“I was surprised by how quickly (the market) hit a wall. It was, ‘I don’t care if you give them to me, I can’t use the grapes,” Proctor said, of wineries’ buying appetite. “It was a severe wall (in) how abrupt it was, and how uniform.”
That wall was likely more than just the product of industry-specific market conditions, Dr. Eyler said, citing global economic uncertainty. Forecasts show a slight downturn in the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which economists consider a measure of buying power, Eyler said.
That’s not cause for panic just yet, according to Eyler.
“Things are slow, but they’re continuing to be slow and steady,” he said. “There’s no prediction of a recession until at least 2022.” Regardless, understanding how recessions impact wine consumption could be useful for the industry.
“You can see a fade (in sales) before a recession happens, in most cases,” he said. The current slowdown could mirror that pattern, he added.
Internationally, the “tough and shiny” Chinese market remains dominated by French wines and difficult to access because of trade policy, Eyler said, adding that wouldn’t change “any time soon.”
Napa’s Vintners previously worked to carve out a market in China. Stults noted members traveled to Washington, D.C., in October to lobby against the “extremely negative” impact of the trade war on wine.
“Even though the wine industry is not the focal point of the trade war on its front end, the industry is really affected in terms of these retaliatory tariffs,” Stults said.
Exports of California wine declined almost 30 percent in the first half of 2019, according to Proctor. Chinese tariffs on American wine rose to 93 percent in June, effectively doubling bottle cost for Chinese consumers. Just earlier this week, the Trump Administration proposed tariffs on French sparkling wine and Champagne that could prompt additional retaliatory tariffs on American wine.
Domestic numbers were stagnant for the first part of 2019, according to Proctor.
Millennials will be crucial for continued growth in the industry, according to Eyler.
“(Boomers are) no longer going to consume at the rate they are now,” Eyler said. “If your wine clubs are full of people between the ages of 55 and 75, be thinking about the transition ahead.”
Data shows that North Coast wine consumers are often white, affluent Americans, according to Provance. In wealthier, urban pockets of the Northeast – Cape Cod, New York, New Jersey – North Coast wines account for over a third of the wine market, he said. North Coast wine buyers tend to spend more at a time, too: North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon buyers will spend an average of $137 at liquor stores, much higher than the overall average of $25.
“That makes your products very attractive for retailers,” Provance said, speaking to the crowd on Thursday. “Retailers want to figure out how to bring you in.”
Tracking customer receipts, 3x3 Insights said this year wine labels aren’t competing with themselves, but rather with beer and spirits. Popular products like spiked seltzers have also flooded the alcoholic beverage market, and sales “are climbing,” Provance said.
The challenge for the industry will be predicting “what happens on the other side of the long term” if there’s a widespread slowdown, Eyler said. Data shows that while dollars spent on wine are up, case sales are down, meaning consumers are purchasing less wine for more money. Eventually, that could force wineries to lower prices to move inventory.
Proctor encouraged wineries to be creative with surplus – starting a new brand, for example – and to address the market as it exists today.
“You need to manage your business based on the reality of today’s conditions,” Proctor added. “Not what you hope for it to be, but what it is.”