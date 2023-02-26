There’s a new, small building at the well-traveled corner of Imola Avenue and Coombs Street in Napa that performs a vital function for residents and businesses.

Passers-by might find it a mystery. There’s a stone-exterior building, elevated solar array and concrete pad, all behind a chain-link fence. But there’s no sign declaring what this compact complex is all about.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Welcome to a rebuilt, reborn West Napa Pump Station, local sewage shipper supreme. It replaces an older version that sat on the same spot.

Here’s where 1.8 million gallons a day of raw sewage comes in sewer pipes from the west Napa and Browns Valley areas. It is pumped underneath the Napa River to continue on a journey to the Napa Sanitation District wastewater treatment plant near the county airport.

That’s the gallon total on a dry day. On a stormy day, when rainwater seeps into the soil and into underground sewer pipes through cracks, that amount can increase many times.

“We’re happy with the new pump station,” said Andrew Damron, NapaSan’s technical services director and district engineer. “It’s more reliable. It’s more energy-efficient.”

Four pumps in a below-ground vault inside the building are the workhorses. Two produce 185 horsepower each, an amount comparable to some cars. Another two each put out 25 horsepower, similar to some riding lawn mowers.

In the summer, the elevated solar array provides all of the power to run the operation, Damron said. Winters are different because of shorter days and rainwater-swollen wastewater volumes.

The new, improved West Napa Pump Station began operating in October 2021, but is still having some finishing touches done to it. The project will soon be wrapped up.

In a sense, the new station is more of the same. The corner of Imola and Coombs has long played a key role in the city of Napa’s sewage story.

Before the late 1940s, Napa simply poured raw sewage into the Napa River, creating foul waters and a stink. State sanitary engineers in 1944 declared the river “an open cesspool.” The Napa Sanitation District was established in 1945 to tackle the problem.

The district built its first wastewater plant in 1949 on the east side of the Napa River near Imola Avenue. It needed to pump sewage from the west side under the river to reach the plant. The first version of the West Napa Pump Station was born.

By the early 1970s, the pump station sometimes struggled. Heavy rains overloaded its capacity and sent raw sewage flowing into the Napa River.

“It couldn’t be very much,” then-district Manager Carl Lynch told the Napa Register at the time.

It was too much for the state, which ordered a pump station upgrade. The district did so in 1979. In that same time period, the district also moved its sewage treatment plant to near the airport industrial area, but still on the east side of the river.

For decades, passers-by at Imola and Coombs saw a West Napa Pump Station with a utilitarian building that, in its later days at least, was topped by a Spanish tile roof. By 2021, NapaSan had the revamp under way.

“Most of the equipment in there was 40 years, over 40 years,” Damron said. “That’s about the lifespan of wastewater equipment.”

It would have cost the same to upgrade the existing equipment and shore up the building as to do a rebuild, Damron said. The district went with the latter option, with construction costing about $8 million. The solar energy feature allowed the project to obtain $4 million from the state in a forgivable loan.

All of this means the northeast corner of Imola and Coombs has a new look, even though the West Napa Pump Station in one form or another has been doing the same job for seven decades.

Photos: Check out Napa County's LEAST expensive home sold in January 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.