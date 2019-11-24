{{featured_button_text}}

Cal Fire went to a small vegetation fire reported Friday night in rural northern Napa County.

The quarter-acre fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m. off Highway 29 and Tubbs Lane north of Calistoga, according to Marie Bills, a Cal Fire spokesperson at the agency's St. Helena bureau. Cal Fire personnel put out the flames after they spread into some trees, and no injuries or structural damage were reported, Bills said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.